Flow (FLOW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $155.85 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.81 billion and approximately $155.85 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $5.48 or 0.00014402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.82 or 0.06918145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,996.42 or 0.99803532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00050161 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 329,356,498 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.