Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will report sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Flowers Foods reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLO. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $57,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

