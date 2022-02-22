Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc Buys 10,000 Shares

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Manuel Perez Dubuc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, February 15th, Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00.

NASDAQ:FLNC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,781. Fluence Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53). As a group, analysts expect that Fluence Energy Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

FLNC has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.