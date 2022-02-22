Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. Fluor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.21. 18,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,029. Fluor has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $25.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fluor by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after purchasing an additional 269,355 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fluor by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Fluor by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

