Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. Fluor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.400 EPS.
Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.21. 18,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,029. Fluor has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $25.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fluor by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after purchasing an additional 269,355 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fluor by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Fluor by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
