Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,310,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,438 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.53% of Flushing Financial worth $52,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Flushing Financial by 101.4% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 375,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after buying an additional 188,781 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial during the third quarter valued at $4,030,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Flushing Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after buying an additional 106,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flushing Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,654,000 after buying an additional 82,096 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Flushing Financial by 78.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 76,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,786.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $727.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

