Font Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Font coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Font has a market capitalization of $266,180.79 and approximately $5,514.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Font has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00036752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00108502 BTC.

Font Profile

Font (FONT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

