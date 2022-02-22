ForgeRock (FORG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect ForgeRock to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE FORG opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.99.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FORG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ForgeRock by 980.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

