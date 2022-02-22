Formation Fi Price Down 21.6% Over Last Week (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $283,915.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00043235 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.37 or 0.06911702 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,117.08 or 1.00006293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00046823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00050182 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

