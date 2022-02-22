Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 308.17 ($4.19).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.81) target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

LON:FORT opened at GBX 246 ($3.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 263.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 275.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Forterra has a 12 month low of GBX 236 ($3.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 330 ($4.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £561.85 million and a PE ratio of 15.52.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

