Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FET opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

