Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of FET opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $28.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.
