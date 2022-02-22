Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

FWRD has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Forward Air stock opened at $99.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.11 and a 200-day moving average of $99.61. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

