Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.28 ($0.02). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02), with a volume of 577,145 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of £5.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.38.

Fox Marble Company Profile (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo. It operates four quarries, including CervenillÃ«, SyriganÃ«, and MalishevÃ« in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

