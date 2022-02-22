Fractal Trading 28% Lower This Week (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for $0.0649 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $112,124.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fractal has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00043355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.86 or 0.06884817 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,160.66 or 0.99637299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00046846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00050164 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

