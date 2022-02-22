Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 26,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 569,324 shares.The stock last traded at $147.58 and had previously closed at $147.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.54.

The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3,388.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 228.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,934,000 after purchasing an additional 541,551 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

