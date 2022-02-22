Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.94

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 10549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 113.60, a current ratio of 113.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $563.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

