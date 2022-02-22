Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on FELE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.25.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 111.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

