Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 362.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 343,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.09% of Franklin Resources worth $13,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 63.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 16.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.69%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

