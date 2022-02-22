Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FPRUY. Morgan Stanley raised Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fraport from €76.00 ($86.36) to €80.00 ($90.91) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Fraport stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 363. Fraport has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

