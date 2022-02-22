Frax (FRAX) Price Up 0.3% This Week

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Frax coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $2.66 billion and approximately $21.67 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.82 or 0.06936805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,874.82 or 0.99790283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00047042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00050136 BTC.

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,653,242,158 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

