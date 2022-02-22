Frax Share (FXS) Reaches Market Cap of $313.94 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $313.94 million and approximately $22.71 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.37 or 0.00051464 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.13 or 0.06898374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37,605.91 or 0.99925372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00047151 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00049999 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

