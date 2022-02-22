Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,953 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $2,518,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.94.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 367,201 shares of company stock valued at $14,435,389 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

