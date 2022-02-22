Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €42.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €42.00 ($47.73) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FRE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($68.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €47.73 ($54.24).

FRE stock opened at €36.58 ($41.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.23. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a one year high of €80.00 ($90.91).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

