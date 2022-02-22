Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Critical Review

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nephros and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $8.56 million 5.40 -$4.77 million ($0.38) -11.89 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $41.44 billion 0.57 $1.95 billion $0.93 11.32

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Nephros. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Nephros has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Nephros shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -37.14% -24.12% -20.50% Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.69% 6.88% 2.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nephros and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 5 6 0 2.55

Nephros presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 172.86%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus price target of $36.81, suggesting a potential upside of 249.53%. Given Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is more favorable than Nephros.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Nephros on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines. The Renal Products segment consists of SRP, which is focused on the development of medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second-generation HDF system for the treatment of patients with ESRD. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water, bicarbonate concentrate, and blood. The company was founded on April 3, 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, NJ.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in intravenous drugs, clinical nutrition, infusion therapy, medical devices, and transfusion technology. The Fresenius Helios focuses on the private hospital operations. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The Corporate and Other segment includes the holding activities. The company was founded by Eduard Fresenius in October 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

