Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Friendly Hills Bank alerts:

About Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB)

Friendly Hills Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. Its products include deposits, loans, savings and checking plans, cash management, mobile and online banking, business professional services, and other additional financial services. The company was founded on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Friendly Hills Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friendly Hills Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.