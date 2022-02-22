Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$12.00 and last traded at C$12.04. Approximately 153,997 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 149,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.20.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.54. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
About Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC)
See Also
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.