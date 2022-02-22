FTX Token (FTT) Tops One Day Volume of $186.75 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40.78 or 0.00108351 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $5.62 billion and approximately $186.75 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00036654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 333,795,358 coins and its circulating supply is 137,926,022 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

