Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.64

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €35.64 ($40.50) and last traded at €36.24 ($41.18), with a volume of 116308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €36.78 ($41.80).

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.89.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (ETR:FPE3)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

