Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.64

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €35.64 ($40.50) and last traded at €36.24 ($41.18), with a volume of 116308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €36.78 ($41.80).
The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.89.
Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (ETR:FPE3)
Featured Stories
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.