Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Up 5%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) shares shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $8.95. 29,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,010,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMM. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $39,903,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $211,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $1,769,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

