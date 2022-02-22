Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80.01 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 80.05 ($1.09). Approximately 9,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 22,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.16).

The stock has a market capitalization of £20.94 million and a PE ratio of -6.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

About Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB)

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development services; and a range of antibody engineering services for various stages of therapeutic and diagnostic antibody development.

