Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80.01 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 80.05 ($1.09). Approximately 9,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 22,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.16).
The stock has a market capitalization of £20.94 million and a PE ratio of -6.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.
About Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB)
Further Reading
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.