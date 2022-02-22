Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Trading Down 6.8%

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) fell 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.85 and last traded at $34.85. 1,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.39.

FRNWF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

