FUZE Token (FUZE) Hits Market Capitalization of $19,883.22

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, FUZE Token has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One FUZE Token coin can currently be purchased for about $26.34 or 0.00069271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUZE Token has a total market cap of $19,883.22 and approximately $43,532.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00043235 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.37 or 0.06911702 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,117.08 or 1.00006293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00046823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00050182 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 755 coins. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken . FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token

