FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Stock Price Up 0.4%

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 484 ($6.58) and last traded at GBX 472 ($6.42). Approximately 30,430 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 16,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 470 ($6.39).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.10) price objective on shares of FW Thorpe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 469.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 459.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £552.54 million and a P/E ratio of 34.96.

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

