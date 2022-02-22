G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.68. The firm has a market cap of $407.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $355,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 335,635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 688.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 105,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 72,270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 48,788 shares during the period. 63.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.