Gala 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.37 Billion (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, Gala has traded down 29.7% against the dollar. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $1.63 billion and approximately $1.37 billion worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

