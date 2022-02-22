Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Galaxy Digital from C$31.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of BRPHF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. 189,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,582. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

