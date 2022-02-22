Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $177.29

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 177.29 ($2.41) and traded as high as GBX 184.80 ($2.51). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.38), with a volume of 150,751 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on GFRD shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.13) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.13) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.67) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of £194.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 178.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 177.29.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

