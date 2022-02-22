Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Price Target Increased to €13.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from €12.00 ($13.64) to €13.00 ($14.77) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.63. 16,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,841. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

