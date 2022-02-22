GameCredits (GAME) Price Hits $0.0900 on Top Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 26% lower against the dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $16.35 million and $40,733.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.19 or 0.00281250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00016389 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000563 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002105 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,672,824 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars.

