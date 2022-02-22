GamyFi Platform Hits One Day Trading Volume of $113,415.00 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GamyFi Platform has a total market capitalization of $281,242.37 and $113,415.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000893 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043150 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.17 or 0.06893151 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,256.96 or 1.00263896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00046965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050232 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

