Gartner (NYSE:IT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.740-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.

Shares of IT stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,462. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.47. Gartner has a 12-month low of $175.18 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 136.03% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $347.80.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,725. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 285.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

