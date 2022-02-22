Gas Price Down 15% Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for $4.65 or 0.00012227 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $47.09 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gas has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00042857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.84 or 0.06894822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,082.12 or 1.00146823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00046382 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00049828 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.