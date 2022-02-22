GASFRAC Energy Services (OTCMKTS:GSFVF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

GASFRAC Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSFVF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. GASFRAC Energy Services shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 955,400 shares changing hands.
About GASFRAC Energy Services (OTCMKTS:GSFVF)
GASFRAC Energy Services, Inc provides liquid petroleum gas fracturing services to oil and gas companies in Canada and the United States. It develops patented waterless Liquid Petroleum Gas gel. The company’s services are designed to enhance oil and natural gas production and maximize recovery from a variety of conventional and unconventional reservoirs.
