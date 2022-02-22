Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.31

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 265701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of C$28.49 million and a P/E ratio of 320.00.

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. Its mobile video solutions integrate high-definition digital video with the global positioning system (GPS) for real-time vehicle location, time, date, and telematics data; and provide a 360-degree view inside and outside vehicles.

