Gaztransport & Technigaz (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) Price Target Raised to €106.00

Gaztransport & Technigaz (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Societe Generale from €96.00 ($109.09) to €106.00 ($120.45) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
GZPZY stock remained flat at $$18.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. Gaztransport & Technigaz has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $18.94.
About Gaztransport & Technigaz
