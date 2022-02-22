GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,007.50 ($13.70).
Several analysts have recently issued reports on GBG shares. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.92) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.92) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.62) price target on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.60) price target on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.87) price target on shares of GB Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th.
In other news, insider David A. Rasche acquired 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.36) per share, with a total value of £49,550.55 ($67,388.21). Also, insider David A. Rasche acquired 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.75) per share, for a total transaction of £29,726.82 ($40,428.15). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,591 shares of company stock worth $17,701,869.
GB Group Company Profile
GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.
