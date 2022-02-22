Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GENGF opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

