Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gecina from €140.00 ($159.09) to €135.00 ($153.41) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Gecina alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GECFF opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.86. Gecina has a one year low of $119.10 and a one year high of $163.00.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.