Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Holdings Cut by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Generac comprises about 1.6% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bbva USA increased its stake in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 57.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC traded down $7.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,309. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.88.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

