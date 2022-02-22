General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.69.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986,603. The company has a market capitalization of $103.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Stories

