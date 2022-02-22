General Motors (GM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

General Motors (NYSE: GM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/9/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $66.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – General Motors had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Instinet. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

2/8/2022 – General Motors was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

2/2/2022 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – General Motors had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

2/2/2022 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $96.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $71.00.

12/30/2021 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2021 – General Motors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “General Motors' hot-selling brands in America like Chevrolet Silverado and Equinox along with upcoming electric vehicle (EV) launches including GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq EV are likely to boost the firm’s prospects. Superior liquidity profile of the firm bodes well. General Motors’ Ultium Drive system and collaborations with Honda and EVgo are likely to scale up its e-mobility prowess. While plans to spend $35 billion through 2025 to launch gen-next EVs and self-driving vehicles augur well for long-term prospects, they will strain near-term margins. The U.S. auto giant expects challenges in the second half of 2021, due to semiconductor-driven plant downtime. It anticipates 2H’21 commodity costs to be $1.5-$2 billion higher than the first half of the year. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

GM traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,647,477. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,943 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC increased its position in General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

